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An 18 year old's "Letter to America"
Special guest author shared with her permission
May 8
•
Pastor Tim White
18
7
6
January 2026
The Evangelical Burqa - Part 7
What does Paul mean when he says women must not teach and exercise authority over a man? Consider what is being implied by how this is applied today.
Jan 13
•
Pastor Tim White
9
1
December 2025
Why Would God Do That?
And a few other relevant questions.
Dec 23, 2025
•
Pastor Tim White
7
2
The Evangelical Burqa - Part 6
Does Paul unilaterally forbid all women from teaching from the Bible when some men are in the audience? This is one part of a larger, multi-part…
Dec 9, 2025
•
Pastor Tim White
7
2
November 2025
The Evangelical Burka - Part 5
"The Silence of the Ladies" - Did Paul really teach that women should be completely silent in Church? Let's address the "Evangelical Burka" of silence.
Nov 17, 2025
•
Pastor Tim White
7
2
2
The Evangelical Burka - Part 4
Are women to never preach, teach, or minister if men are present? We need to understand the historical, cultural, literary, and socio-historical context…
Nov 3, 2025
•
Pastor Tim White
8
1
October 2025
America's Potential Turning Point, Part 2
The masks are off. Charlie Kirk's assassination has exposed stunning contrasts between the Leftist Liberals and Christian Conservatives. The latter win.
Oct 17, 2025
•
Pastor Tim White
5
The Evangelical Burka - Part 3
What's a Woman to do? Does the Bible forbid women preachers? Are we shrouding women in an invisible Evangelical Burka by ignoring vital context and…
Oct 16, 2025
•
Pastor Tim White
4
The Evangelical Burka - Part 2
What's a Woman to do? Does the Bible forbid women preachers? Are we shrouding women in an invisible Evangelical Burka by ignoring vital context and…
Oct 6, 2025
•
Pastor Tim White
5
4
The Evangelical Burka - Part 1
Excerpts from my upcoming mini-book on the controversy surrounding Women in Ministry
Oct 1, 2025
•
Pastor Tim White
3
8
1
September 2025
How Can Our Pulpits Be Silent Now?
Charlie Kirk's assassination is rocking cities and nations but not some pulpits.
Sep 17, 2025
•
Pastor Tim White
8
3
22:56
A Turning Point for the USA
The Grievous and Yet Consequential Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Sep 11, 2025
•
Pastor Tim White
71
6
16
© 2026 Timothy B White @ Small Town Pastor
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