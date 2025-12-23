Small Town Pastor

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January 2026

December 2025

November 2025

October 2025

America's Potential Turning Point, Part 2
The masks are off. Charlie Kirk's assassination has exposed stunning contrasts between the Leftist Liberals and Christian Conservatives. The latter win.
  Pastor Tim White
The Evangelical Burka - Part 3
What's a Woman to do? Does the Bible forbid women preachers? Are we shrouding women in an invisible Evangelical Burka by ignoring vital context and…
  Pastor Tim White
The Evangelical Burka - Part 2
What's a Woman to do? Does the Bible forbid women preachers? Are we shrouding women in an invisible Evangelical Burka by ignoring vital context and…
  Pastor Tim White
The Evangelical Burka - Part 1
Excerpts from my upcoming mini-book on the controversy surrounding Women in Ministry
  Pastor Tim White

September 2025

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