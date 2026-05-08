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Angie English's avatar
Angie English
4h

Wow. Give that girl a mic!!! Amplify this from the rooftops! This gives me hope for the future knowing an 18 year old sees so clearly. I did not know youthful clear thinkers still existed. God bless her.

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Carolyn Kiesz's avatar
Carolyn Kiesz
5h

Thank you for sharing this letter. The fact that it's written by an 18-year-old is pretty astounding these days. Not many in that age bracket have the depth of understanding that this young lady possesses. I'm not familiar with the Patriot Institute from which she graduated, but it would seem that has a great deal to do with her heartfelt "Letter to America."

To have such a strong understanding of the "Secondhand sacrifice" is truly a gift. She is so right about all of those who went before, laying the stones for the foundation upon which our Nation was built. It also speaks to the goodness that came out of the closeness to God that was so common during those times.

Thank you so much for sharing and I hope there are many more young men and women like the author, who look upward instead of inward. Our Nation is in peril. Just reading this gives me hope.

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