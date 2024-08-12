What Does "Separation of Church and State" Actually Separate? Pt. 1
It is time to set the record straight about the meaning of Thomas Jefferson's words to the Danbury Baptists.
The “Separation of Church and State” is mindlessly repeated by so many today that one would think it is the 11th Commandment. However, for the first 160 years as a nation, Americans understood the importance of faith (the “Church”) in society, culture, education, government, etc., because the biblical principles therein provided the moral basis on which…