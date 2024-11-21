We trace our annual Thanksgiving Day holiday back to the Plymouth Colony’s three-day Thanksgiving celebration in 1621, which included the surviving 50 Pilgrims and 90 American Indians to thank God for the abundant harvest and their friendship with the tribal people. However, another Colony preceded Plymouth by 13 years and had a very different story — t…
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