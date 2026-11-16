(Originally published in the September 2026 edition of the Stevens County Times, Loon Lake, WA, “Pastor’s Perspective.”)

By Pastor Tim White

I don’t watch Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) games, but I have come to admire one player in particular for the clear, respectful stand she’s taken on protecting girls in sports. Maybe you know that I am referring to the Indiana Fever Guard, Sophie Cunningham.

She was asked about her thoughts on biological males participating in girls’ and women’s sports and responded in an ESPN story that she wants to “Protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”[1]

Sophie has had multiple opportunities to backtrack in various interviews, and yet, with real moral clarity and graciousness, she has calmly explained, “I said what I said… I think it’s kind of common sense… and I always believe that.”[2]

The reactions have been nuclear. To some, she is a role model; to others, a pariah.

Whatever you, as the reader, may conclude about that particular debate, it raises a deeper question worth considering: What does it mean to speak honestly, boldly, and lovingly, when a conviction is unpopular? In a word, what is “courage”?

Courage Begins with the Right Kind of Fear

That which you fear is the thing that controls you – for better or worse. A good fear is to respect the heat of the glowing red stove element, which will protect you from harm. A destructive fear is the fear of not being accepted or approved by others, which may cause you to speak and act in ways you will later regret.

Proverbs 29:25 states this clearly: “The fear of man lays a snare, but whoever trusts in the LORD is safe.” The bible speaks of the “fear of the Lord” in many portions of Scripture, but this verse helps us understand what “fearing God” looks like: Trusting His words and obeying them when others choose to follow the crowd.

In my studies, I have found four primary markers of a courageous person. Let’s explore them:

Conviction

Courageous people act because they are convinced that something important is at stake – not because they are annoyed, but because they have a sense of duty. Moses, at God’s direction, left the safety of caring for sheep in a distant land to confront Pharaoh because his people were being cruelly oppressed. Queen Esther went to the King at risk of her life because her people were facing destruction. Peter and John stood before the Jewish ruling body and refused to stop preaching about Jesus’ resurrection because “we cannot stop speaking of what we have seen and heard.” (Acts 4:20). Conviction triumphs over coercion, threats, and the fear of rejection.

Clarity

The courageous person’s clarity has two parts: The courageous person takes the time to know the issues and is not afraid to acknowledge places where there may be some agreement. Second, this person clearly recognizes the distinction between the issue at hand and the dignity of the human being opposing them. A truly courageous person can hold a strong conviction on an issue and still treat others as human beings created in the image of God, regardless of how they identify.

Clarity is about separating the issue at hand from the dignity and worth of another human being. We must not confuse courage with loudness, conviction with anger, or disagreement with hatred. However, neither should we confuse kindness with silence. The following two markers help to prevent us from falling into this kind of confusion.

Love

A courageous person’s love is not emotion-driven love, but a love characterized by concern for others over themselves. Paul writes, “Knowledge puffs up, but love builds up.” (1 Cor 8:1). This kind of love seeks to benefit others even when it costs them something. This person will be “speaking the truth in love” because that is the only way we can find freedom, hope, and eternal life. (Eph 4:15). Jesus came “full of grace and truth”; we need both as we endeavor to speak to the issues of the day.

Self-Control

Someone has said, “The volume of your voice does not increase the validity of your argument.” How many video clips have we seen of people losing control of themselves as they argue with those they oppose? James admonished believers to “be quick to hear, slow to speak, and slow to anger.” (James 1:19-20). Put simply, slow down for a minute and listen to what the other person is saying. You might hear something you need to hear.

Those four markers describe the courageous heart. Three more truths describe the courageous life:

Courage is Costly

I think it is one of “Murphy’s Laws” that says: “No good deed goes unpunished.” That sounds a bit pessimistic, but the truth is, when someone publicly stands by their convictions, they risk losing popularity, friendships, and opportunities. Standing in this way does not prove they are correct, but a willingness to endure loss rather than betray their conscience is a real mark of biblical courage.

You Are Not Alone

Many people remain silent not because they lack conviction, but because they believe they are alone. After Peter and John spoke boldly to the religious leaders in Acts 4, they reported back to the believers. After hearing the words of these two Apostles, they prayed that God would give them the same great boldness (Acts 4:29-30). Their boldness awakened in the rest of the Church the courage they needed to stand like Peter and John.

Opposition as Opportunity

When opposition arises, the follower of Christ has the opportunity not only to see their level of courage, but also to mature it. Ask yourself: What is motivating me to respond this way? If you are silent: Is my silence due to timing, or to fear of rejection or opposition from others? Finally: What is my silence and inaction costing others?

The Grounds for Such Courage

We have every reason to stand honestly, boldly, and truthfully when the truth is unpopular today, as seen in Rom. 8:31: “What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” And then in verses 38-39, he drives home the foundational promise that nothing “in all creation will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Knowing these truths, we have the same confidence that Sophie had when she said what she said without flinching. Let us not hold back any longer, and pray as the early church did, “enable your servants to speak your word with great boldness” right here where we live. Amen!

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[1] https://www.theixsports.com/features/indiana-fever-sexual-harassment-transgender-athletes-brianna-turner-sophie-cunningham/

[2] Ibid.